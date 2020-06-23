All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7301 Austin Dr

Location

7301 Austin Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Lawrence 3 bed Ranch for rent.
Attached 1 car garage.
Fenced in backyard with deck and storage shed.
Property comes with a stove, fridge, and dishwasher.
Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Austin Dr have any available units?
7301 Austin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7301 Austin Dr have?
Some of 7301 Austin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Austin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Austin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Austin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 Austin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7301 Austin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Austin Dr does offer parking.
Does 7301 Austin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Austin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Austin Dr have a pool?
No, 7301 Austin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Austin Dr have accessible units?
No, 7301 Austin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Austin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 Austin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 Austin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 Austin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
