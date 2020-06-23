7301 Austin Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lawrence 3 bed Ranch for rent.

Attached 1 car garage.

Fenced in backyard with deck and storage shed.

Property comes with a stove, fridge, and dishwasher.

Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**