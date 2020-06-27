7215 Wet Rock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home in Lawrence Township is off 75th & Pendleton Pike, minutes to shopping, restaurants and more. Home features large entry leading into the great room with a cozy wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and own suite. Cute eat-in kitchen with all appliances and a pantry leading out to a sunroom, large fenced yard with a patio and storage barn. Pets Negotiable!

