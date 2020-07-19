7125 East 48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WONDERFUL New Renovations on this Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 1/2 Level Home Featuring a Split Floor Plan with 2 Cozy Bedrooms on the Main Level and a Large Great Converted Attic Space Upstairs as the 3rd Bedroom! Upgrades include New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathroom and Kitchen, Fresh Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones, Full Brand New Bathroom, New Eat-in Kitchen with All Appliances Included! Hardwood Floors in Large Living Room and Bedrooms. Lots of Natural Light Streaming through all the Windows in the Living Room which boasts a Large Decorative Stone Fireplace for Enjoying Cozy Nights with Family and Friends throughout the Holiday Season! The Huge Laundry/Utility/Mud Room directly off the Kitchen has Lots of Bright Light as well as a Back Door Exit onto the Covered Porch just steps from your One Car Detached Garage and the Huge Fully Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Year.



Close to 465, Shopping and Entertainment and less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy!



Lawrence Township



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.