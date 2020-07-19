All apartments in Lawrence
7125 East 48th Street
7125 East 48th Street

7125 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7125 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WONDERFUL New Renovations on this Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 1/2 Level Home Featuring a Split Floor Plan with 2 Cozy Bedrooms on the Main Level and a Large Great Converted Attic Space Upstairs as the 3rd Bedroom! Upgrades include New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Bathroom and Kitchen, Fresh Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones, Full Brand New Bathroom, New Eat-in Kitchen with All Appliances Included! Hardwood Floors in Large Living Room and Bedrooms. Lots of Natural Light Streaming through all the Windows in the Living Room which boasts a Large Decorative Stone Fireplace for Enjoying Cozy Nights with Family and Friends throughout the Holiday Season! The Huge Laundry/Utility/Mud Room directly off the Kitchen has Lots of Bright Light as well as a Back Door Exit onto the Covered Porch just steps from your One Car Detached Garage and the Huge Fully Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Year.

Close to 465, Shopping and Entertainment and less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy!

Lawrence Township

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 East 48th Street have any available units?
7125 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7125 East 48th Street have?
Some of 7125 East 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7125 East 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7125 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7125 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7125 East 48th Street offers parking.
Does 7125 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 7125 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7125 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 7125 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 East 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 East 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
