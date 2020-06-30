7116 Spurrington Circle

Amenities

Charming Ranch off Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon Road in McCords Crossing. Minutes to Old Oakland Golf Course, Geist, Brand New Meijer and Starbucks and Scarlet Lane Brewery. Home features lovely laminate floors, large family room/dining room with a woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with all the appliances and lots of cabinet space. 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



