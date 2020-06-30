All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7116 Spurrington Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7116 Spurrington Circle
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:42 PM

7116 Spurrington Circle

7116 Spurrington Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7116 Spurrington Circle, Lawrence, IN 46236
McCords Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Charming Ranch off Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon Road in McCords Crossing. Minutes to Old Oakland Golf Course, Geist, Brand New Meijer and Starbucks and Scarlet Lane Brewery. Home features lovely laminate floors, large family room/dining room with a woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with all the appliances and lots of cabinet space. 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have any available units?
7116 Spurrington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7116 Spurrington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Spurrington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Spurrington Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7116 Spurrington Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7116 Spurrington Circle offers parking.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Spurrington Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have a pool?
No, 7116 Spurrington Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have accessible units?
No, 7116 Spurrington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7116 Spurrington Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7116 Spurrington Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7116 Spurrington Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis