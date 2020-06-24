All apartments in Lawrence
6809 East 47th Street

6809 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6809 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home has updates! It features a large eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a 1 car attached garage, and more! Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 East 47th Street have any available units?
6809 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6809 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6809 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6809 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6809 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6809 East 47th Street offers parking.
Does 6809 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 6809 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6809 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6809 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6809 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6809 East 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
