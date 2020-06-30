6650 52nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Upon entering this 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom home, your attention is drawn to the new flooring the natural light flooding in through the windows and the calming paint scheme! A formal laundry room, central air conditioning, all new windows & fenced in yard are just some of the features that make this home stand out. Situated on a quiet residential street, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Located close to the bus line, shops, and school. You will regret missing this opportunity. Apply today at www.evergrowpm.com.



- Contact office for Pet Policy

- No Section 8

- Renters Insurance is required

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



To see application criteria vist: https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.