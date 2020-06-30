All apartments in Lawrence
6650 52nd Street
6650 52nd Street

6650 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6650 East 52nd Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Upon entering this 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom home, your attention is drawn to the new flooring the natural light flooding in through the windows and the calming paint scheme! A formal laundry room, central air conditioning, all new windows & fenced in yard are just some of the features that make this home stand out. Situated on a quiet residential street, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Located close to the bus line, shops, and school. You will regret missing this opportunity. Apply today at www.evergrowpm.com.

- Contact office for Pet Policy
- No Section 8
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

To see application criteria vist: https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 52nd Street have any available units?
6650 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6650 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6650 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6650 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6650 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 6650 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 6650 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 6650 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6650 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6650 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 52nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6650 52nd Street has units with air conditioning.

