Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 6642 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
6642 East 46th Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6642 East 46th Street
6642 East 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6642 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Home located on the North East Side of Indianapolis. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with separate Living and Family room.
This home is conveniently located near, shopping, great schools and easy highway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6642 East 46th Street have any available units?
6642 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
Is 6642 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6642 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6642 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 6642 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6642 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6642 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 East 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6642 East 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Greensburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis