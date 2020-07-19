All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 6449 Meadowfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
6449 Meadowfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6449 Meadowfield Drive

6449 Meadowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6449 Meadowfield Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath split bedroom ranch home. This home features a living room with cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan and gorgeous fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring. Home offers 3 comfortable bedrooms with the master bedroom featuring raised ceilings and an en suite master bathroom. Backyard offers a deck that is perfect for entertaining and full privacy fenced in backyard. Home is located on a cul-de-sac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have any available units?
6449 Meadowfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have?
Some of 6449 Meadowfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Meadowfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Meadowfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Meadowfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6449 Meadowfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive offer parking?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Meadowfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Meadowfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis