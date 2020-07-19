All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5654 Congressional Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5654 Congressional Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5654 Congressional Place

5654 Congressional Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5654 Congressional Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Do you love to golf? This beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home is minutes from Winding Ridge Golf Club. Looking to be close to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and countless attractions? Look no further! This home is a new listing. Don't delay! Go see it today!!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 Congressional Place have any available units?
5654 Congressional Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5654 Congressional Place currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Congressional Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Congressional Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5654 Congressional Place is pet friendly.
Does 5654 Congressional Place offer parking?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not offer parking.
Does 5654 Congressional Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Congressional Place have a pool?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not have a pool.
Does 5654 Congressional Place have accessible units?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Congressional Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5654 Congressional Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5654 Congressional Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis