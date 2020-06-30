5264 Brassie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Located right in the stunning Winding Ridge 18-hole golf course, this charming home is available and ready for an immediate move-in! Featuring a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and open concept layout, hosting is a breeze with this setup! Cook up a fantastic meal in the eat-in kitchen, featuring all stainless steel appliances, and enough room to add in a moving island for even more counter and storage space. Picture spending warm, summer days resting in your large backyard, or take a dip in the community pool. At the end of the day, relax and retreat to your own private oasis, right in your master suite! Your generous sized suite boasts an attached en suite with an oversized vanity, and a large walk-in closet to store your personal belongings with ease. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by, call and schedule your tour, today!