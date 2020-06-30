All apartments in Lawrence
5264 Brassie Dr
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5264 Brassie Dr

5264 Brassie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5264 Brassie Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Located right in the stunning Winding Ridge 18-hole golf course, this charming home is available and ready for an immediate move-in! Featuring a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and open concept layout, hosting is a breeze with this setup! Cook up a fantastic meal in the eat-in kitchen, featuring all stainless steel appliances, and enough room to add in a moving island for even more counter and storage space. Picture spending warm, summer days resting in your large backyard, or take a dip in the community pool. At the end of the day, relax and retreat to your own private oasis, right in your master suite! Your generous sized suite boasts an attached en suite with an oversized vanity, and a large walk-in closet to store your personal belongings with ease. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by, call and schedule your tour, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 Brassie Dr have any available units?
5264 Brassie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5264 Brassie Dr have?
Some of 5264 Brassie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 Brassie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Brassie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 Brassie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 Brassie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr offer parking?
No, 5264 Brassie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5264 Brassie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5264 Brassie Dr has a pool.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr have accessible units?
No, 5264 Brassie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5264 Brassie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5264 Brassie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5264 Brassie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

