Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

5133 Greenside Drive

5133 Greenside Drive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Greenside Drive Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in the Winding Ridge Golf Community off 56th & 800W in Lawrence Township and is within minutes Fort Ben, local schools, shops and more. This property features fresh paint throughout, a large 2-story entry, spacious living room, updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. Dogs Allowed with Approval.

b>Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Greenside Drive have any available units?
5133 Greenside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5133 Greenside Drive have?
Some of 5133 Greenside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Greenside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Greenside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Greenside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Greenside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Greenside Drive offers parking.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Greenside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive have a pool?
No, 5133 Greenside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5133 Greenside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Greenside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5133 Greenside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5133 Greenside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

