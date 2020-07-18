All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 27 2019 at 6:05 PM

Location

5103 Avian Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,239 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Avian Lane have any available units?
5103 Avian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5103 Avian Lane have?
Some of 5103 Avian Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Avian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Avian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Avian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 Avian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5103 Avian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Avian Lane offers parking.
Does 5103 Avian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 Avian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Avian Lane have a pool?
No, 5103 Avian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Avian Lane have accessible units?
No, 5103 Avian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Avian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 Avian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 Avian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 Avian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
