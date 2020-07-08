All apartments in Lawrence
5051 Karen Drive

Location

5051 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of the City of Lawrence, this home is close to everything. Minutes walking distance to schools, high way access and shopping. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. The home welcomes you right into the warm and cozy living room. The kitchen includes updated cabinets and a fresh look. You'll enjoy the family room directly off of the kitchen which provides more entertaining space. The best part of the home - the large deck. This will be a great spot for family gatherings and relaxing nights this summer. Three bedrooms and one and a half baths provide ample space for your family. Visit today.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834619

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631912?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Karen Drive have any available units?
5051 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5051 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5051 Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5051 Karen Drive offer parking?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5051 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5051 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

