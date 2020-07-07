4923 Barlow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 bedroom home with an attached garage and plenty of yard space. This house sits on a quiet street in a Lawrence neighborhood. New flooring, fresh paint and light fixtures. Don't miss this deal!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1898708999



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/900645?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.