4923 Barlow Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:54 PM

4923 Barlow Drive

4923 Barlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Barlow Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bedroom home with an attached garage and plenty of yard space. This house sits on a quiet street in a Lawrence neighborhood. New flooring, fresh paint and light fixtures. Don't miss this deal!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1898708999

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/900645?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Barlow Drive have any available units?
4923 Barlow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4923 Barlow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Barlow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Barlow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Barlow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4923 Barlow Drive offers parking.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Barlow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive have a pool?
No, 4923 Barlow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4923 Barlow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 Barlow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4923 Barlow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4923 Barlow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

