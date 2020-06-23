4914 Katherine Drive

Amenities

SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This lovely property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 936 sq/ft of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, dine-in kitchen, detached garage, sizeable back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is beautiful tiled flooring installed throughout the living room, with a darker shade of tiling installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom comes with plush carpeting, plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.