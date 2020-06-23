All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4914 Katherine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4914 Katherine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4914 Katherine Drive

4914 Katherine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4914 Katherine Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This lovely property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 936 sq/ft of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, dine-in kitchen, detached garage, sizeable back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is beautiful tiled flooring installed throughout the living room, with a darker shade of tiling installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom comes with plush carpeting, plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Katherine Drive have any available units?
4914 Katherine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4914 Katherine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Katherine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Katherine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Katherine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Katherine Drive does offer parking.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Katherine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive have a pool?
No, 4914 Katherine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4914 Katherine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Katherine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Katherine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Katherine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis