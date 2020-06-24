All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4850 Barlow Dr.

4850 Barlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Barlow Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
4 bedroom single family home with a garage. Coming soon!

Taking applications and deposit hold

No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies 3x rent amount in income. $50 app fee per adult. **No credit checks**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have any available units?
4850 Barlow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4850 Barlow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Barlow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Barlow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Barlow Dr. offers parking.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
