Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4850 Barlow Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4850 Barlow Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4850 Barlow Dr.
4850 Barlow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4850 Barlow Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
4 bedroom single family home with a garage. Coming soon!
Taking applications and deposit hold
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies 3x rent amount in income. $50 app fee per adult. **No credit checks**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have any available units?
4850 Barlow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
Is 4850 Barlow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Barlow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Barlow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Barlow Dr. offers parking.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Barlow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 Barlow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Greensburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis