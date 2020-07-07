All apartments in Lawrence
4719 Wellington Avenue

4719 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Wellington Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home located at 4719 Wellington Avenue is too adorable to pass up! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,007 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a gorgeous living room with wood paneling on the walls for a warm cabin feeling. There is also a fenced-in yard, easy-access laundry, extra storage shed, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted white cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have any available units?
4719 Wellington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4719 Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Wellington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 Wellington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 Wellington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719 Wellington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

