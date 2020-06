Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Lawrence - Adorable three bedrooms one and a half baths located in Lawrence. This home has a fenced in backyard for the young ones and a detached two car garage. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!



Tenant responsible for all utilitiesn$35 per pet for rent



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA

Phone: +1 317-795-0278