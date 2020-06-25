All apartments in Lawrence
12728 Gunnison Drive

12728 Gunnison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12728 Gunnison Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Two story home with full basement (unfinished), three car garage on corner lot, fenced in backyard. Home is painted neutral colors and has open floor plan with lots of natural light. Move in ready, available by end of March 2020. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large open kitchen with eat in nook. Stainless steel appliances, dining room, great room, living room. Large garage with loads of storage. Basement has a window so natural light can be used for workout area, storage, play area or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have any available units?
12728 Gunnison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12728 Gunnison Drive have?
Some of 12728 Gunnison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12728 Gunnison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12728 Gunnison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12728 Gunnison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12728 Gunnison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12728 Gunnison Drive offers parking.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12728 Gunnison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have a pool?
No, 12728 Gunnison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have accessible units?
No, 12728 Gunnison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12728 Gunnison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12728 Gunnison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12728 Gunnison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
