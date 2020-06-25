12728 Gunnison Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Two story home with full basement (unfinished), three car garage on corner lot, fenced in backyard. Home is painted neutral colors and has open floor plan with lots of natural light. Move in ready, available by end of March 2020. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large open kitchen with eat in nook. Stainless steel appliances, dining room, great room, living room. Large garage with loads of storage. Basement has a window so natural light can be used for workout area, storage, play area or office.