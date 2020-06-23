All apartments in Lawrence
Lawrence, IN
12622 Crystal Pointe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12622 Crystal Pointe Drive

12622 Crystal Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12622 Crystal Pointe Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
** UNIT PENDING **

Nice Lawrence Township 2-story just minutes from Geist Reservoir. This large home features a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate floors and a family room with a gas fireplace. Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower and his and her closets. Home also features a formal dining room, finished basement with lots of storage and fenced-in backyard. Homeowner will do a 1-2 year lease. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have any available units?
12622 Crystal Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have?
Some of 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Crystal Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12622 Crystal Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
