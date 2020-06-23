12622 Crystal Pointe Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Nice Lawrence Township 2-story just minutes from Geist Reservoir. This large home features a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate floors and a family room with a gas fireplace. Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower and his and her closets. Home also features a formal dining room, finished basement with lots of storage and fenced-in backyard. Homeowner will do a 1-2 year lease. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!



Contact us to schedule a showing.