All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 12529 Bearsdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
12529 Bearsdale Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

12529 Bearsdale Drive

12529 Bearsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12529 Bearsdale Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have any available units?
12529 Bearsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have?
Some of 12529 Bearsdale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12529 Bearsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12529 Bearsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 Bearsdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12529 Bearsdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12529 Bearsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12529 Bearsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 12529 Bearsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 12529 Bearsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12529 Bearsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12529 Bearsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12529 Bearsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis