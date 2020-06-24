All apartments in Lawrence
12347 Croquet Way

12347 Croquet Way · No Longer Available
Location

12347 Croquet Way, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 3,000 sq ft of comfortable living space throughout. Features include a bonus room, fireplace, open kitchen, black appliances, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12347 Croquet Way have any available units?
12347 Croquet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 12347 Croquet Way currently offering any rent specials?
12347 Croquet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12347 Croquet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12347 Croquet Way is pet friendly.
Does 12347 Croquet Way offer parking?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not offer parking.
Does 12347 Croquet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12347 Croquet Way have a pool?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not have a pool.
Does 12347 Croquet Way have accessible units?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12347 Croquet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12347 Croquet Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12347 Croquet Way does not have units with air conditioning.
