Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:55 PM

11631 Signet Lane

11631 Signet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11631 Signet Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful decorative fireplace in the center of this lovely home. It has a spacious living area that flows into the dining space complete with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. It has plenty of storage throughout home. The laundry access is off the kitchen, it has a very low maintenance fenced in yard with views of the pond. This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 Signet Lane have any available units?
11631 Signet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11631 Signet Lane have?
Some of 11631 Signet Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 Signet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11631 Signet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 Signet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11631 Signet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11631 Signet Lane offer parking?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11631 Signet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 Signet Lane have a pool?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11631 Signet Lane have accessible units?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 Signet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11631 Signet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11631 Signet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
