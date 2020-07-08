11609 Old Oakland Boulevard North Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious home is off 75th & Sunnyside, just a short drive to Old Oakland Golf Club, Indian Lake Country Club, Geist Reservoir and Pendleton Pike. Home features fresh paint throughout & new laminate flooring. Main level includes large family room/dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast bar and a nice deck overlooking large yard with storage barn. Lower level features a spacious family room area, half bath and laundry room with washer & dryer. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



