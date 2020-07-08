All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

11609 Old Oakland Boulevard North Drive

Location

11609 Old Oakland Boulevard North Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious home is off 75th & Sunnyside, just a short drive to Old Oakland Golf Club, Indian Lake Country Club, Geist Reservoir and Pendleton Pike. Home features fresh paint throughout & new laminate flooring. Main level includes large family room/dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast bar and a nice deck overlooking large yard with storage barn. Lower level features a spacious family room area, half bath and laundry room with washer & dryer. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

