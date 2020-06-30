All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

11444 Drabble Lane

11444 Drabble Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11444 Drabble Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home with fire place. This home has beautiful carpet and tile flooring and neutral paint.  The eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and  counter top space. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and there is a full en suite master bathroom in the master bedroom.  Out back enjoy the covered patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 Drabble Lane have any available units?
11444 Drabble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11444 Drabble Lane have?
Some of 11444 Drabble Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 Drabble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11444 Drabble Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 Drabble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11444 Drabble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane offer parking?
No, 11444 Drabble Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11444 Drabble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane have a pool?
No, 11444 Drabble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane have accessible units?
No, 11444 Drabble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11444 Drabble Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11444 Drabble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11444 Drabble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

