11444 Drabble Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home with fire place. This home has beautiful carpet and tile flooring and neutral paint. The eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and counter top space. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and there is a full en suite master bathroom in the master bedroom. Out back enjoy the covered patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).