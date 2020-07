Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 1st. This is the rental you have been looking for! Located in the gated community of Lakes of the Four Seasons, close to shopping, expressways and more yet tucked away with a ton of outdoor activities. Recently remodeled with an abundance of features! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, built in bookcase, doors leading to the deck from the master and dining room. Fenced yard, multi-tiered deck and brick patio. Welcome home!