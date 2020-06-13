16 Apartments for rent in Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN

/
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 13
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
Results within 5 miles of Lakes of the Four Seasons
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Lakes of the Four Seasons
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1421 East 50th Place
1421 East 50th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
