917 W Jackson St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

917 W Jackson St

917 West Jackson Street · (765) 487-2037
Location

917 West Jackson Street, Kokomo, IN 46901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY*
TONS of space in this 3 bedroom home with bonus space that could be used as a 4th! New flooring and carpet can be found in almost all areas of the home. This home also features a large eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, main level master bedroom with 2 bedrooms and a loft upstairs. Fenced front yard, back yard space with parking pad & partial basement (unfinished- does take on moisture). Only the bottom level is air conditioned. Tenant pays all utilities. Qualifying pets accepted with additional fees.

If you are seeing this listing on any site other than CRMPROPERTIES.NET - please visit our website for an accurate list of amenities as syndication is not always correct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

