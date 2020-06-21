917 W Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY*

TONS of space in this 3 bedroom home with bonus space that could be used as a 4th! New flooring and carpet can be found in almost all areas of the home. This home also features a large eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, main level master bedroom with 2 bedrooms and a loft upstairs. Fenced front yard, back yard space with parking pad & partial basement (unfinished- does take on moisture). Only the bottom level is air conditioned. Tenant pays all utilities. Qualifying pets accepted with additional fees.



