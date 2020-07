Amenities

Historic three bedroom, two full bath home with a ton of country charm in Greenwood's Clark-Pleasant Community. Lots of updates for comfort. Master bedroom is on main floor with full bath, two bedrooms upstairs with full bath and a loft. Let that wood burning stove in the great room warm the whole house. Enjoy the sunrise from your sun porch and soak in the sunset from the oversized deck. Turn the extra bay in the oversized two-car garage into a workshop.