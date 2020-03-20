All apartments in Ingalls
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:37 PM

115 Leatie Way

115 Leatie Way · No Longer Available
Location

115 Leatie Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in Ingalls, off SR 67 this home is close to highway access, Ingalls Park, schools and much more! Home features large living room with vaulted ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Nice kitchen with an eat-in area with built-ins. Great master suite with a garden tub and large walk-in closet. Huge backyard. Pets Negotiable! Lease options are open for 12 or 18 months. Owner plans to install air-conditioning in the spring. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Leatie Way have any available units?
115 Leatie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 115 Leatie Way have?
Some of 115 Leatie Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Leatie Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 Leatie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Leatie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Leatie Way is pet friendly.
Does 115 Leatie Way offer parking?
No, 115 Leatie Way does not offer parking.
Does 115 Leatie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Leatie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Leatie Way have a pool?
No, 115 Leatie Way does not have a pool.
Does 115 Leatie Way have accessible units?
No, 115 Leatie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Leatie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Leatie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Leatie Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Leatie Way has units with air conditioning.
