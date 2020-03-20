115 Leatie Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in Ingalls, off SR 67 this home is close to highway access, Ingalls Park, schools and much more! Home features large living room with vaulted ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Nice kitchen with an eat-in area with built-ins. Great master suite with a garden tub and large walk-in closet. Huge backyard. Pets Negotiable! Lease options are open for 12 or 18 months. Owner plans to install air-conditioning in the spring. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.