10893 Woods Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous 3 Bedroom with downstairs bonus room & upstairs loft!!. Large eat In kitchen would be great for family dinners!! Fresh carpet with great home that includes a 2 car garage. Step outside to some great landscaping upgrades including large poured patio with wrap around sidewalk!! Home features an upstairs laundry room

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.