Fabulous 3 Bedroom with downstairs bonus room & upstairs loft!!. Large eat In kitchen would be great for family dinners!! Fresh carpet with great home that includes a 2 car garage. Step outside to some great landscaping upgrades including large poured patio with wrap around sidewalk!! Home features an upstairs laundry room This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10893 Woods Drive have any available units?
10893 Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 10893 Woods Drive have?
Some of 10893 Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10893 Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10893 Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.