332 S Linda St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452



Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Walking distance to practically everywhere in downtown Hobart! Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, large living room, nice large bedrooms with brand new carpets, full basement with laundry and storage space. Brand new central air. 3 to 5 year lease with first months rent and security deposit due at signing. $35 background check.

