Hobart, IN
332 S Linda St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

332 S Linda St

332 South Linda Street · (219) 805-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN 46342

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452

Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Walking distance to practically everywhere in downtown Hobart! Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, large living room, nice large bedrooms with brand new carpets, full basement with laundry and storage space. Brand new central air. 3 to 5 year lease with first months rent and security deposit due at signing. $35 background check.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 S Linda St have any available units?
332 S Linda St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 S Linda St have?
Some of 332 S Linda St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 S Linda St currently offering any rent specials?
332 S Linda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 S Linda St pet-friendly?
No, 332 S Linda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hobart.
Does 332 S Linda St offer parking?
No, 332 S Linda St does not offer parking.
Does 332 S Linda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 S Linda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 S Linda St have a pool?
No, 332 S Linda St does not have a pool.
Does 332 S Linda St have accessible units?
No, 332 S Linda St does not have accessible units.
Does 332 S Linda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 S Linda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 S Linda St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 S Linda St has units with air conditioning.
