Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

16960 Union Chapel Road

16960 Union Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

16960 Union Chapel Road, Hamilton County, IN 46060

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
16960 Union Chapel Rd., Noblesville. Beautiful, secluded location atop a hill with country-like views. A-Frame with floor to ceiling wood fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large rooms throughout. Wet bar off of living room. Kitchen has SS appliances and Jenn-Air cooktop. Views out of kitchen windows are of beautiful rolling hill. You will love the rustic feel of this beautiful home. 4 bedrooms total. Two on main level and 2 upstairs. 3 car attached garage and large driveway for plenty of parking. Come see this home today and fill out an application!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have any available units?
16960 Union Chapel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 16960 Union Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
16960 Union Chapel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16960 Union Chapel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16960 Union Chapel Road is pet friendly.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road offer parking?
Yes, 16960 Union Chapel Road offers parking.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16960 Union Chapel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have a pool?
No, 16960 Union Chapel Road does not have a pool.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 16960 Union Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16960 Union Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16960 Union Chapel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16960 Union Chapel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
