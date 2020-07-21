16960 Union Chapel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

16960 Union Chapel Rd., Noblesville. Beautiful, secluded location atop a hill with country-like views. A-Frame with floor to ceiling wood fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large rooms throughout. Wet bar off of living room. Kitchen has SS appliances and Jenn-Air cooktop. Views out of kitchen windows are of beautiful rolling hill. You will love the rustic feel of this beautiful home. 4 bedrooms total. Two on main level and 2 upstairs. 3 car attached garage and large driveway for plenty of parking. Come see this home today and fill out an application!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.