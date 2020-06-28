All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

2337 Collins Way

2337 Collins Way · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Collins Way, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious, contemporary, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see! The living space greets you when you enter the home. It has a unique brick decorative accent fireplace, has a separate dinning room, an open kitchen with a large breakfast bar and it opens up to additional living space! The bedrooms are super spacious! There is also a loft upstairs, the master comes complete with a full bathroom and has a walk-in closet!! It has a low maintenance yard complete with a privacy fence! To top it off, this home has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Don't delay!! This home will lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Collins Way have any available units?
2337 Collins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 2337 Collins Way have?
Some of 2337 Collins Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Collins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Collins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Collins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Collins Way is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Collins Way offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Collins Way offers parking.
Does 2337 Collins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Collins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Collins Way have a pool?
No, 2337 Collins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Collins Way have accessible units?
No, 2337 Collins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Collins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Collins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Collins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Collins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
