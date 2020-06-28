2337 Collins Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This spacious, contemporary, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a must see! The living space greets you when you enter the home. It has a unique brick decorative accent fireplace, has a separate dinning room, an open kitchen with a large breakfast bar and it opens up to additional living space! The bedrooms are super spacious! There is also a loft upstairs, the master comes complete with a full bathroom and has a walk-in closet!! It has a low maintenance yard complete with a privacy fence! To top it off, this home has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Don't delay!! This home will lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.