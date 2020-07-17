All apartments in Gary
837 Buchanan St

837 Buchanan Street · (219) 472-6855
Location

837 Buchanan Street, Gary, IN 46402
Downtown Gary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 837 Buchanan St · Avail. now

$875

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt.

When we say new we mean everything replaced! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

This home coming available this week! Call now to book a showing.

Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 roomy bedrooms, a BONUS room, a large living room, dining room, and a huge basement downstairs. This home is BIG with tons of space!

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

It will be ready in a short while but don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855. We can still show you the home during construction so you can see the floorplan and the new finishes going in.

If you can plan ahead then you have a great opportunity to grab this home before anyone else can! Call now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4500035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Buchanan St have any available units?
837 Buchanan St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 837 Buchanan St currently offering any rent specials?
837 Buchanan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Buchanan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Buchanan St is pet friendly.
Does 837 Buchanan St offer parking?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not offer parking.
Does 837 Buchanan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Buchanan St have a pool?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not have a pool.
Does 837 Buchanan St have accessible units?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Buchanan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Buchanan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Buchanan St does not have units with air conditioning.
