837 Buchanan St

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt.



When we say new we mean everything replaced! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.



This home coming available this week! Call now to book a showing.



Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 roomy bedrooms, a BONUS room, a large living room, dining room, and a huge basement downstairs. This home is BIG with tons of space!



Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.



This home is conveniently located close to everything.



It will be ready in a short while but don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855. We can still show you the home during construction so you can see the floorplan and the new finishes going in.



If you can plan ahead then you have a great opportunity to grab this home before anyone else can! Call now!



No Cats Allowed



