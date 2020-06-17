All apartments in Gary
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

2867 Colfax Street

2867 Colfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN 46406
Black Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer.

Lawn maintenance is included at the present time.

Call Curt at 219 798 2913.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2867 Colfax Street have any available units?
2867 Colfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 2867 Colfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
2867 Colfax Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 Colfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 2867 Colfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gary.
Does 2867 Colfax Street offer parking?
No, 2867 Colfax Street does not offer parking.
Does 2867 Colfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 Colfax Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 Colfax Street have a pool?
No, 2867 Colfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 2867 Colfax Street have accessible units?
No, 2867 Colfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 Colfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2867 Colfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2867 Colfax Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2867 Colfax Street does not have units with air conditioning.

