Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.



Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!



This is a beautiful open floor plan with 3 good size bedrooms, very large living room, and even comes with an attached covered carport!



Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.



This home is conveniently located close to everything.



Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5812483)