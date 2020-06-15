All apartments in Gary
2343 Taney Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2343 Taney Pl

2343 Taney Place · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN 46404
Tolleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2343 Taney Pl · Avail. Jun 23

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

This is a beautiful open floor plan with 3 good size bedrooms, very large living room, and even comes with an attached covered carport!

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5812483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Taney Pl have any available units?
2343 Taney Pl has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2343 Taney Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Taney Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Taney Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 Taney Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2343 Taney Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Taney Pl does offer parking.
Does 2343 Taney Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Taney Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Taney Pl have a pool?
No, 2343 Taney Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Taney Pl have accessible units?
No, 2343 Taney Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Taney Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Taney Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 Taney Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 Taney Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
