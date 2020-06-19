All apartments in Gary
2181 Williams St
2181 Williams St

2181 Williams Street · (219) 472-6855
Location

2181 Williams Street, Gary, IN 46404
Tolleston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2181 Williams St · Avail. now

$825

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

This is another beautiful very popular open floor plan 4 bedroom 1 bath home with separate laundry room.

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5812482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 Williams St have any available units?
2181 Williams St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2181 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
2181 Williams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2181 Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 2181 Williams St offer parking?
No, 2181 Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 2181 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2181 Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 Williams St have a pool?
No, 2181 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 2181 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 2181 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2181 Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 Williams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 Williams St does not have units with air conditioning.
