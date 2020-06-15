All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 1056 E 43rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
1056 E 43rd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1056 E 43rd Ave

1056 East 43rd Avenue · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN 46409
Glen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1056 E 43rd Ave · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new!

We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in kitchen including cabinets and counter tops, and floors

Absolutely beautiful inside with three large bedrooms and an oversize living room. You will love the space and design.

Need more room though- then don't forget about the large basement! You have more room then you will know what to do with.

The location is very convenient for commuters with close proximity to expressways

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity then don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-238-6230 or to view all of our available homes visit www.FirstClassRentalHomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3898900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have any available units?
1056 E 43rd Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1056 E 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1056 E 43rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 E 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 E 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 E 43rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 E 43rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1056 E 43rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Tinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity