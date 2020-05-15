3065 R J Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup conference room refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities conference room

Remarkably versatile office/warehouse/ flex industrial space for lease. Property has 2220 sf warehouse with 14' overhead door, 18" ceilings, insulated walls, unfloored mezzanine for some future storage. Office has reception, conference room or large private office, open office space with coffee station and refrigerator, one restroom. Rear lot is partially graveled to allow for semi delivery and turn around space. Office/customer asphalt lot in front. ADT alarm equipment installed ready for tenant hook up. Available immediately.

Located 1 mile east of US 31 and 3 miles from I65 ramp. Similar size next door suite may come available in next few months.