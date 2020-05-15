All apartments in Franklin
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:18 AM

3065 R J Parkway

3065 R J Parkway · (317) 501-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3065 R J Parkway, Franklin, IN 46131

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,266

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
conference room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
conference room
Remarkably versatile office/warehouse/ flex industrial space for lease. Property has 2220 sf warehouse with 14' overhead door, 18" ceilings, insulated walls, unfloored mezzanine for some future storage. Office has reception, conference room or large private office, open office space with coffee station and refrigerator, one restroom. Rear lot is partially graveled to allow for semi delivery and turn around space. Office/customer asphalt lot in front. ADT alarm equipment installed ready for tenant hook up. Available immediately.
Located 1 mile east of US 31 and 3 miles from I65 ramp. Similar size next door suite may come available in next few months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 R J Parkway have any available units?
3065 R J Parkway has a unit available for $2,266 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3065 R J Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3065 R J Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 R J Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3065 R J Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 3065 R J Parkway offer parking?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3065 R J Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 R J Parkway have a pool?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3065 R J Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 R J Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 R J Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 R J Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
