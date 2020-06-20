7039 Thamesford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

For Rent Only (not for sale): 1298 SF condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage. HVAC and Hot Water Heater installed May 2017. This well-maintained home features a master suite with walk-in closet. The upper level includes both bedrooms and open loft that is perfect for an office space. Main level features living room with a wood burning fireplace to keep you comfortable, the kitchen, the laundry and a half bath. Fresh paint throughout. Appliances included: fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Attached one car garage provides storage and security. Mowing and snow shoveling included at No Extra Cost! QUALIFIED INQUIRES ONLY NO EXCEPTIONS. Minimum gross income $34,200 annually (3x rent). Max 50% Debt to Income Ratio. 640 min average credit score. Credit, background & employment check required. $50 application fee for each individual. For a roommate situation, one individual required qualify alone & take total responsibility. No Smoking. $500 security deposit plus first & last month's rent required before possession. Pet's require additional consideration. No Cats. Seeking 2-year Lease but will accept $985/month for a 1-year Lease.