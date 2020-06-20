7039 Thamesford Drive

Amenities
For Rent Only (not for sale): 1298 SF condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage. HVAC and Hot Water Heater installed May 2017. This well-maintained home features a master suite with walk-in closet. The upper level includes both bedrooms and open loft that is perfect for an office space. Main level features living room with a wood burning fireplace to keep you comfortable, the kitchen, the laundry and a half bath. Fresh paint throughout. Appliances included: fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Attached one car garage provides storage and security. Mowing and snow shoveling included at No Extra Cost! QUALIFIED INQUIRES ONLY NO EXCEPTIONS. Minimum gross income $34,200 annually (3x rent). Max 50% Debt to Income Ratio. 640 min average credit score. Credit, background & employment check required. $50 application fee for each individual. For a roommate situation, one individual required qualify alone & take total responsibility. No Smoking. $500 security deposit plus first & last month's rent required before possession. Pet's require additional consideration. No Cats. Seeking 2-year Lease but will accept $985/month for a 1-year Lease.