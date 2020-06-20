All apartments in Fort Wayne
7039 Thamesford Drive

7039 Thamesford Drive · (260) 602-6148
Location

7039 Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent Only (not for sale): 1298 SF condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage. HVAC and Hot Water Heater installed May 2017. This well-maintained home features a master suite with walk-in closet. The upper level includes both bedrooms and open loft that is perfect for an office space. Main level features living room with a wood burning fireplace to keep you comfortable, the kitchen, the laundry and a half bath. Fresh paint throughout. Appliances included: fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Attached one car garage provides storage and security. Mowing and snow shoveling included at No Extra Cost! QUALIFIED INQUIRES ONLY NO EXCEPTIONS. Minimum gross income $34,200 annually (3x rent). Max 50% Debt to Income Ratio. 640 min average credit score. Credit, background & employment check required. $50 application fee for each individual. For a roommate situation, one individual required qualify alone & take total responsibility. No Smoking. $500 security deposit plus first & last month's rent required before possession. Pet's require additional consideration. No Cats. Seeking 2-year Lease but will accept $985/month for a 1-year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 Thamesford Drive have any available units?
7039 Thamesford Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 Thamesford Drive have?
Some of 7039 Thamesford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 Thamesford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7039 Thamesford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 Thamesford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 Thamesford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7039 Thamesford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7039 Thamesford Drive does offer parking.
Does 7039 Thamesford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7039 Thamesford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 Thamesford Drive have a pool?
No, 7039 Thamesford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7039 Thamesford Drive have accessible units?
No, 7039 Thamesford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 Thamesford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7039 Thamesford Drive has units with dishwashers.
