6917 Amber Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:57 PM

6917 Amber Road

6917 Amber Road · (260) 403-0185
Location

6917 Amber Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.4 seasons sunroom with beautiful tree tops view of woods. Entertain your family and friends with the sunroom, deck, walk out basement with wet bar, and covered patio or enjoy the peace and quiet relaxing around the fish pond. Aboite Trail is close by! Lots of Walnut trees! Rent for this house furnished is $3300/mo., but could be rented unfurnished depending on your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Amber Road have any available units?
6917 Amber Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Amber Road have?
Some of 6917 Amber Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Amber Road currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Amber Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Amber Road pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Amber Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 6917 Amber Road offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Amber Road offers parking.
Does 6917 Amber Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 Amber Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Amber Road have a pool?
No, 6917 Amber Road does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Amber Road have accessible units?
No, 6917 Amber Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Amber Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Amber Road has units with dishwashers.
