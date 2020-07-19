6917 Amber Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.4 seasons sunroom with beautiful tree tops view of woods. Entertain your family and friends with the sunroom, deck, walk out basement with wet bar, and covered patio or enjoy the peace and quiet relaxing around the fish pond. Aboite Trail is close by! Lots of Walnut trees! Rent for this house furnished is $3300/mo., but could be rented unfurnished depending on your needs.