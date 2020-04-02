New Listing!!! - This 3 bedroom house is a must see!! Nice oak cabinets in the kitchen with a dining room around the corner. Newer carpet throughout. Bathroom is upstairs. Parking in the back and on the street. Sorry no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2210172)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 Killea Street have any available units?
226 Killea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 226 Killea Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Killea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.