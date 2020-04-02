All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 226 Killea Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
226 Killea Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

226 Killea Street

226 Killea Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

226 Killea Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Fairfield

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
New Listing!!! - This 3 bedroom house is a must see!! Nice oak cabinets in the kitchen with a dining room around the corner. Newer carpet throughout. Bathroom is upstairs. Parking in the back and on the street. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2210172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Killea Street have any available units?
226 Killea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 226 Killea Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Killea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Killea Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 Killea Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 226 Killea Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 Killea Street does offer parking.
Does 226 Killea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Killea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Killea Street have a pool?
No, 226 Killea Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 Killea Street have accessible units?
No, 226 Killea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Killea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Killea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Killea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Killea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46845

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion