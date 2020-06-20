All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 2130 Vance Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
2130 Vance Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:58 PM

2130 Vance Avenue

2130 Vance Avenue · (260) 415-9702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Frances Slocum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft. ranch home with loft, that could be 3rd BR! Huge stamped concrete patio area to maintain the safe distance for summer cook-outs! Spacious family room opens to a sun room that could also be used as den. Kitchen is good size with tons of counter space. Huge back family room can also be a main floor rec room featuring natural fireplace. Spiral staircase leads to upstairs loft (which could be 3rd bedroom) & has a walk-in closet with access to enclosed porch upstairs. Master bedroom has nice 1/2 bath attached and 2nd bedroom is good size. Plenty of storage in the oversized garage as well. Small dog allowed. $1,090 deposit + first months rent required. Credit report required. One year minimum lease required. NO SMOKING inside unit. No Section 8. No prior evictions. This ad is NOT on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Vance Avenue have any available units?
2130 Vance Avenue has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Vance Avenue have?
Some of 2130 Vance Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Vance Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Vance Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Vance Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Vance Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Vance Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Vance Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2130 Vance Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Vance Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Vance Avenue have a pool?
No, 2130 Vance Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Vance Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2130 Vance Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Vance Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Vance Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2130 Vance Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity