2130 Vance Avenue

OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft. ranch home with loft, that could be 3rd BR! Huge stamped concrete patio area to maintain the safe distance for summer cook-outs! Spacious family room opens to a sun room that could also be used as den. Kitchen is good size with tons of counter space. Huge back family room can also be a main floor rec room featuring natural fireplace. Spiral staircase leads to upstairs loft (which could be 3rd bedroom) & has a walk-in closet with access to enclosed porch upstairs. Master bedroom has nice 1/2 bath attached and 2nd bedroom is good size. Plenty of storage in the oversized garage as well. Small dog allowed. $1,090 deposit + first months rent required. Credit report required. One year minimum lease required. NO SMOKING inside unit. No Section 8. No prior evictions. This ad is NOT on Craigslist.