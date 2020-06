Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

OCCUPIED- PHOTOS ARE BEFORE CURRENT RESIDENT MOVE IN! NOT AVAIL TIL EARLY/MID JULY. Well maintained -exceptional rental. You will be proud to call this 3BR /1 BA ranch your "home". Dare you to find a cleaner, nicer home for the $$ ! Like new neutral paint & carpet throughout! Like new vinyl flring in kitch & bathrm along w/ new lighting! BIG updated bathrm & kitchen. No pet unless by exception for small low risk dog w/non-refundable pet fee and small pet rent increase. Nice deep lot w/mature tree shaded back yard. Newer energy effic vinyl windows- they tilt in so EZ to clean! Blinds & tasteful rods/window coverings provided saves you hundreds at time of move in compared with other homes! Eat-in kitchen w/newer countertop & nice updates. Separate utility rm (nice to hide laundry when you have company). Nice washer & dryer are $25/mo extra on 1 yr lease and incl at no cost for 2 yr lease. Nice refrig. Shed for your outside storage needs. No pet & no smoking addendum. A small low risk pet may considered w/$250-$400 non-refundable pet fee & small added rent ($20-$35/mo). Two Window AC units provided (newer but as-is) but told home stays very comfortable in summer without using them. Owner prefers lease thru 6/30/2022 but 1 yr would be considered.