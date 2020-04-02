All apartments in Fort Wayne
1215 Sinclair Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1215 Sinclair Street

1215 Sinclair Street · (260) 745-4839
Location

1215 Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Nebraska

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 Sinclair Street · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1215 Sinclair Street - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - This three bedroom house off of Sinclair Street is a home that you don't want to miss out on! This home features three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a great fenced in yard, as well as a garage for off street parking. This home is 1380 Sq. Ft. and is renting for $775 per month, plus utilities. For any further questions regarding this property call our office at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing of all our properties or check out our website at www.kpmhousing.com for a complete listing of rentals as well.

*CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME*

DEPOSIT -$775

(RLNE5680534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Sinclair Street have any available units?
1215 Sinclair Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 1215 Sinclair Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Sinclair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Sinclair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Sinclair Street is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Sinclair Street does offer parking.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Sinclair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street have a pool?
No, 1215 Sinclair Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 Sinclair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Sinclair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Sinclair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Sinclair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
