Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:57 AM

10904 Sandpiper Cove

10904 Sandpiper Lane · (260) 241-0398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10904 Sandpiper Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Pine Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom executive villa in the Isles of Pine Valley. Open concept with split bedroom floor plan. Custom maple kitchen cabinets, island with breakfast bar,hand scraped looking laminate floors in entry and kitchen, separate laundry room, crown molding and gas stone fireplace. Retreat to the master bedroom, that featuresa large master bath with double vanity, ceramic tile, separate water closet and walk-in closet. No more mowing or snow removal! Walking distance to Pine ValleyCountry Club and Golf Course. Minutes from Parkview, shopping and dining. 1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have any available units?
10904 Sandpiper Cove has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have?
Some of 10904 Sandpiper Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Sandpiper Cove currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Sandpiper Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Sandpiper Cove pet-friendly?
No, 10904 Sandpiper Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Sandpiper Cove offers parking.
Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10904 Sandpiper Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have a pool?
No, 10904 Sandpiper Cove does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have accessible units?
No, 10904 Sandpiper Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Sandpiper Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10904 Sandpiper Cove has units with dishwashers.
