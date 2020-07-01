10904 Sandpiper Cove

Amenities

Custom executive villa in the Isles of Pine Valley. Open concept with split bedroom floor plan. Custom maple kitchen cabinets, island with breakfast bar,hand scraped looking laminate floors in entry and kitchen, separate laundry room, crown molding and gas stone fireplace. Retreat to the master bedroom, that featuresa large master bath with double vanity, ceramic tile, separate water closet and walk-in closet. No more mowing or snow removal! Walking distance to Pine ValleyCountry Club and Golf Course. Minutes from Parkview, shopping and dining. 1 year lease minimum.