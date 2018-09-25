8908 Torrance Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms off 126th & Lantern Rd. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, center island and lots of cabinet space leads out to a huge backyard with a lovely deck and storage barn. Nice master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet. This home won't last long! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.