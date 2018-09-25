All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:46 PM

8908 Torrance Place

8908 Torrence Place · (317) 576-2911
Location

8908 Torrence Place, Fishers, IN 46038
Sunblest Farms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms off 126th & Lantern Rd. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances, center island and lots of cabinet space leads out to a huge backyard with a lovely deck and storage barn. Nice master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet. This home won't last long! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 Torrance Place have any available units?
8908 Torrance Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8908 Torrance Place have?
Some of 8908 Torrance Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 Torrance Place currently offering any rent specials?
8908 Torrance Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 Torrance Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8908 Torrance Place is pet friendly.
Does 8908 Torrance Place offer parking?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not offer parking.
Does 8908 Torrance Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 Torrance Place have a pool?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not have a pool.
Does 8908 Torrance Place have accessible units?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 Torrance Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 Torrance Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8908 Torrance Place does not have units with air conditioning.
