13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Immaculate Townhome available for rent Available May 1st !! Home features 3 Bedroom and 21/2 Baths with 1 car attached garage and open porch outside. Main level features open floor plan with lots of light and laminate flooring throughout. Spacious family/dining room combo open to kitchen for easy entertaining. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet. New carpet. Main level laundry room with washer dryer. Community pool, playground, tennis & basketball courts. Minutes from downtown Fishers, Hamilton Town Center, dining & shopping. HSE schools.