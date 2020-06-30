All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500

13370 White Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13370 White Granite Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate Townhome available for rent Available May 1st !! Home features 3 Bedroom and 21/2 Baths with 1 car attached garage and open porch outside. Main level features open floor plan with lots of light and laminate flooring throughout. Spacious family/dining room combo open to kitchen for easy entertaining. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet. New carpet. Main level laundry room with washer dryer. Community pool, playground, tennis & basketball courts. Minutes from downtown Fishers, Hamilton Town Center, dining & shopping. HSE schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have any available units?
13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have?
Some of 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 currently offering any rent specials?
13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 pet-friendly?
No, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 offer parking?
Yes, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 offers parking.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have a pool?
Yes, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 has a pool.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have accessible units?
No, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 does not have accessible units.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13370 White Granite Dr Unit 500 does not have units with air conditioning.

