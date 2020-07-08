All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

11820 Rush Drive

11820 Rush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11820 Rush Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Sunblest Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! The bright, open kitchen offers a flat top stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. The living room features a wood burning fireplace with built-in bookcases on either side. Two car garage and a nice back yard with deck. Great neighborhood, Hamilton Southeastern schools, and close to downtown Fishers. Washer/dryer included (as is). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=aee05a18-cd3b-46de-95db-156c6d3603f5&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

